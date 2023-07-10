Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry organizes media tour on occasion of Tovuz battles anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the eve of the 3rd anniversary of the Tovuz battles, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry organized a media tour for media representatives to the territory where the operations were conducted.

Media representatives filmed and interviewed the Tovuz battles participants, as well as servicemen serving in the military unit deployed in this area, the ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The servicemen shared their memories about the combat operations conducted on July 12-17, 2020 in the direction of the Tovuz region of the state border as a result of a gross violation of the ceasefire.

Within the framework of the media tour, media representatives got acquainted with conditions created in the military unit to organize the service and combat activities of military personnel, as well as provide living conditions.

The servicemen expressed satisfaction with the created conditions and pride in serving the Motherland.

News.Az