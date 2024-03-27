Azerbaijan’s deputy premier visits Russian embassy to offer condolences over Moscow terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited the Russian Embassy in Baku to extend his condolences over a deadly terrorist attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region, News.Az reports.

Deputy PM Mustafayev signed the condolence book at the embassy.

During a meeting with Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov, Azerbaijani Deputy PM Mustafayev extended condolences to the victims' families and relatives, as well as wished the injured the soonest possible recovery.

A gang of terrorists attacked the concert venue just outside of Moscow late on March 22. At least 140 people are reported so far to have been killed in the deadly attack. Eleven suspects in the attack have been apprehended, including all four gunmen, who were detained in the Bryansk Region, southwest of Moscow, as they were attempting to seek refuge by crossing the nearby Ukrainian border.

