Azerbaijan's FM meets Italian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Enzo Moavero Milanesi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

At the meeting, the Ministers assessed the official visit of the Italian President H.E Mr. Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan as an indication of high level political dialogue and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the meeting and negotiations between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev and the Italian President within the framework of his first visit to Azerbaijan would give an important impetus to the promotion of cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy and other spheres.

Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon the importance of Italy's focus on the ongoing negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with a view of Italy’s current status as OSCE Chair-in-Office. E.Mammadyarov said that the whole international community supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders. He stressed that the conflict should be solved on the basis of these principles in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Saying that Italy is the key trade partner of Azerbaijan, E.Mammadyarov expressed assurance that the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor will serve to further development of bilateral relations.

Enzo Moavero Milanesi shared his impressions about the visit to Azerbaijan and expressed his delight with the personal acquaintance with Azerbaijan. It was stated that along with bilateral relations Italy supports further development of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation.

At the meeting Ministers also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az