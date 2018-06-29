Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets Hungarian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

At the meeting the sides expressed satisfaction with the level of development of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary and stressed the steady development of cooperation in the context of the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Ministers noted that Baku meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Hungary provides favorable conditions for the promotion of cooperation in the fields of economy, as well as the agriculture, transport, information and high technologies, and others.

Péter Szijjártó as a co-chair of the Joint inter-Governmental Commission highly appreciated on the results of the meeting that was held in Baku. He also informed that during the meeting of the Commission the sides discussed the practical cooperation projects in the spheres of mutual interest. Furthermore, Péter Szijjártó added that Hungarian companies are interested in cooperation with partners from Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov commended the support of Hungary to the development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his counterpart about the large-scale transport and energy projects, as well as East-West, North-South and South-West transport corridors and Southern Gas Corridor implemented with the initiation and active participation of Azerbaijan.

Ministers highly valued cooperation between our countries in the field of education. Hungarian minister informed that currently 477 students from Azerbaijan study in his country and on an annual basis 200 scholarships are allocated for Azerbaijani students.

Touching upon the negotiation process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized that the whole international community, including OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs at the level of heads of state admits the fact of unacceptability and unsustainability of the current status-quo of occupation and it must be changed.

At the meeting, the sides also noted the successful cooperation and mutual support of two countries within the international organizations.

After the meeting, "Protocol on Cooperation between ADA University of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary" was signed by Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of the ADA University and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary.

News.Az

News.Az