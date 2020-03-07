Azerbaijan’s martyred military serviceman laid to rest in Barda region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The farewell ceremony for the soldier of the State Border Service (SBS) Garayev Eltun Elman martyred as a result of the fire opened by the Armenian armed forces was held at his native Gazgurdaly village of Barda region, APA’s local bureau reports.

Garayev Eltun Elman was laid to rest at the Martyr’s Alley in Barda region.

The burial ceremony was attended by the region’s senior officials, representatives of the SBS, members of the martyr’s family and his close relatives.

News.Az

