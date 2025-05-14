Azerbaijan’s media targeted by malicious groups, official says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's media is drawing attention not only from the international community but also from malicious groups, said Elmir Valizada, Head of the Digital Media Relations Sector at the Presidential Administration’s NGO and Communications Department.

He made the remarks at an event co-organized by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, the Media Development Agency, the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and AzIntTelecom LLC operating under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Recent events have shown that Azerbaijan's media is in the spotlight of the world community but it is also targeted by malicious groups,” Valizada stated. “Some are displeased with the developments in our country and seek to interfere, often by targeting the media.”

He highlighted the importance of cybersecurity and digital cooperation, stressing that IT and media professionals must work together to protect and enhance the integrity and reputation of Azerbaijan’s media landscape.

News.Az