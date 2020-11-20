Azerbaijan’s MES official meets Russian counterpart in Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Civil Defense Forces of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Ilham Abdullayev met with the Head of International Affairs Department of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations Vladimir Solovyov in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on November 20, 2020.

Issues of humanitarian well-being of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, including the restoration of electricity, gas supply, and communication lines, were discussed at the meeting, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

The sides agreed to maintain regular contacts to continue cooperation.

News.Az