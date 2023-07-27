Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's MFA hosts briefing for reps of diplomatic corps

On July 27, 2023, a briefing was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Araz Azimov, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

During the briefing, the participants were informed about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az 

