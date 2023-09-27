Azerbaijan releases list of military servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan releases list of military servicemen martyred in anti-terror measures in Garabagh

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has published a list of the Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs during the local anti-terror measures taken in Garabagh on September 19-20, News.Az reports.

The list contains information about the martyred service members, their names, photos, military titles and dates of birth.

Defense Ministry offered its condolences over the death of the Azerbaijani servicemen.

News.az presents the list of military personnel martyred in the anti-terror operations.

News.Az