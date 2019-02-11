Azerbaijan’s Pardon Issues Commission receives over 1,000 appeals

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 11, Trend reports.

Appeals on pardon will be considered at the meeting. In general, the commission received over 1,000 appeals.

The Pardon Commission began its meetings in late January 2018 and considered more than 1,200 appeals until mid-May last year.

On May 24, 2018, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order pardoning 634 people on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Under the presidential order, 607 convicts were released from the unserved part of their prison sentences.

The order also released one convict with a deferred sentence and nine people serving conditional sentences.

Also under the order, six persons were freed from the remainder of their correctional labor and 11 persons were freed from fines.

Among the pardoned, there were 39 foreign citizens, including 11 citizens of Georgia, five citizens of China, four citizens of Russia and Iran, three citizens of Turkey and Bangladesh, two citizens of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, citizens of Uzbekistan, Cameroon, India, Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as three stateless persons.

News.Az

News.Az