Azerbaijan’s presidential election held ‘openly and transparently’: OTS chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 snap presidential election in Azerbaijan was held openly and transparently, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev said on Thursday.

He made the remarks during a press conference on the results of the monitoring of the presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Omuraliev mentioned that the OTS observation mission was divided into groups and monitored polling in Baku, Shusha, Khankendi, and Khojaly.

“The mission observed no violations or discontent during the election process. All conditions were provided for voters to cast their ballots, and polling stations were accessible to both international and local observers. Additionally, the mission noted that all polling stations were equipped with necessary technical equipment. Consequently, the mission concluded that the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan was held openly and transparently,” the OTS chief added.

News.Az