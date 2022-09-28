Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day marked in Moldova

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova held an event to mark September 27 – Remembrance Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Maria Pancu, Moldovan MP from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, Ruslan Shevchenko, a political analyst and scientist, Dumitru Roibu, Chairman of the Youth Movement “Followers of Stefan”, social and public figures, various community representatives, as well as local and foreign youths, the embassy told News.Az.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs.

Speaking at the event, MP Maria Pancu greeted the participants in the Azerbaijani language and paid respect to Azerbaijani heroes who died in the Patriotic War. Expressing her solidarity with the Azerbaijani people on this occasion, the lawmaker wished Azerbaijan peace and prosperity. Pancu reiterated Moldova’s support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Gudsu Osmanov in his speech thanked the participants who gathered outside the embassy to demonstrate solidarity with the Azerbaijani people on Remembrance Day.

The diplomat noted that the Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, restored historical justice after the 44-day Patriotic War. Osmanov also pointed out the ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

Speaking about Armenia’s recent large-scale military provocations against Azerbaijan, the ambassador said such provocations are a major impediment to peace and stability in the region.

Furthermore, the editorial office of Moldova’s influential news portal Noi hosted a commemorative conference on the occasion of Remembrance Day. Local and Azerbaijani young people participated in the conference.

Photo exhibitions dedicated to Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day were organized during the events held by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moldova and the editorial office of Noi news portal.

Moldova’s media outlets covered the commemorative events held in Chisinau.

News.Az