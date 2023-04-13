Azerbaijan's rocket and artillery troops hold live-fire tactical drills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, the units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army conducted live-fire tactical exercises, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, the units were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and accomplished tasks on deployment, taking firing positions and bringing equipment into the state of combat readiness.

In the exercises conducted in accordance with real combat conditions, the units fulfilled exemplary combat shots from the Smerch rocket launcher system and DANA self-propelled gun howitzers.

The tasks set in the exercises, in which imaginary enemy targets were destroyed by direct fire, were successfully accomplished.

The main attention during the exercises is paid to improving the command staff's ability to make fast decisions, knowledge and skills, planning activities during combat operations and developing interoperability with other types of troops, as well as increasing the field and practical skills of servicemen.

