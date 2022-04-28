Azerbaijan’s Shusha to host "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" int’l conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"With Plane after name of Aghdam we are flying to recently built Fuzuli airport to visit Shusha to hold an international conference on "South Caucasus Development & Cooperation" with international think tanks under Shusha Majlis Discussion format. Shusha becomes also diplomatic capital of the region," Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az