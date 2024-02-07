Azerbaijan’s snap presidential election in spotlight of Georgian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s leading media outlets, including interpressnews.ge, qafqazturk.com, actual.ge, realnews.ge, 24news.ge news portals, as well as 1tv.ge TV channel and marneulifm.ge radio station have published articles highlighting the snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The articles, published in Azerbaijani, Georgian, Russian and English languages, provided insights into the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, highlighting that necessary conditions have been established for the presidential election campaign, featuring a total of 7 candidates vying for presidency.

The articles emphasized that the presidential election marked the first-ever election in the history of independent Azerbaijan conducted across all parts of the country.

“The voting is taking place at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies, including 6,319 permanent and 218 temporary polling stations located at Azerbaijan’s embassies, consulates general and permanent representations in foreign countries. The number of eligible voters in the country is 6,478,623. The voting is being monitored by 790 international observers representing 72 international organizations. The total number of local observers is 89,366. The voting will end at 7 p.m. local time,” the articles underlined.

News.Az