Azerbaojan's Defense Minister inspected the combat readiness of several military units (PHOTO)

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on January 2, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry visited the tank and artillery military units of the Land Forces, the Ministry told News.az.

The Defense Minister laid flowers at the monument erected here in memory of Shehids.

Tank and artillery pieces available in the armament of the military units were inspected, and the combat crews’ theoretical and practical knowledge, as well as combat readiness were checked.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov got acquainted with the training and material base of the simulation center of the military unit and gave relevant instructions.

Then the Defense Minister and the leadership of the Ministry arrived at the unmanned aerial vehicles military unit of the Air Force.

The Defense Minister inspected the UAVs and inquired about their technical condition, as well as checked the readiness of the crews.

The Defense Minister highly appreciated the readiness of the military units’ personnel and presented valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat training.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov got acquainted with the conditions created in military units, enquired about the military personnel’s service and social concerns, as well as wished them success in military service in 2023

The Minister set relevant instructions to the high-ranking officers on the further effective conduct of exercises during the new training period and maintaining the combat readiness of military personnel at a constant high level.

News.Az