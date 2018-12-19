Azercell assists the youth in career achievements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell LLC, the company which always supports the projects towards recruitment and career achievements of the youth in the country, joined the next “Career Fa

The company stood out for its active participation in the event organized in Azerbaijan Technical University. Azercell’s representatives held information sessions for graduates and briefed the visitors about active vacancies in the company. They also instructed about the recruitment process and the Student Scholarship and Internship Programs at Azercell and answered a number of questions of the career fair visitors. The students also got an opportunity to be informed about the existing demand for their field of specialization in labor market, build up first relations with employers while the latter had a chance to shortlist potential employees.

Notably, Azercell Telecom LLC keeps close cooperation with various universities of Azerbaijan. In fact, the company signed the cooperation memorandums with Baku State University, Khazar University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan Technology University in Ganja and Lankaran State University. In the framework of this cooperation, a lot of projects are carried out towards students’ professional improvement, their involvement in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, development of scientific-technical and academic basis of universities. Under the Student Scholarship program of the company, capable youth studying at Azerbaijani universities get a great opportunity to receive a special scholarship from Azercell and take an internship at various divisions of the company.

Support of the education and youth in the country will remain as the priority field of Azercell.

