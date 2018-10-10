Azercell Exclusive now in Agjabadi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Company announces a bonus campaign for customers

Prioritizing the assurance of customer satisfaction at the highest level and targeting to provide best-practice services to its subscribers in Baku, as well as the regions, “Azercell Telecom” LLC has opened a new Exclusive Shop in the district of Agjabadi. Located at 68 U. Hajibeyli Avenue, the new shop has been designed with the new concept and equipped with the latest facilities. On the occasion of the opening of Agjabadi Exclusive Shop on October 10th, Azercell announced a new smartphone campaign especially for Azercell subscribers. Thus, any customer who purchases a new smartphone from the new Exclusive Shop within a week starting from the day of opening will get a bonus of AZN 150 as call minutes and internet data on his/her Azercell number.

With the view to ensure prompt and high-quality services for its subscribers, Azercell intends to increase the number of Exclusive Shops with the new concept across the country by the end of the year. The distinguishing feature of the new shops is the availability of open space and easiness of services and choices. These shops allow customers to make payments for their phone bills, use a complete range of customer services and purchase a new phone or a cell number. In short, the company provided all necessary conditions in order to provide convenience and prompt services for all its subscribers that visit the shops.

Currently, Azercell’s Exclusive Shops serve customers in Baku (at 44C Tbilisi Ave., at 5 Bulbul Ave., Apt. 52, building 30/42, Gara Garayev Ave. and at 556/57 Bakhtiyar Vahabzade Str., 3005 Javadkhan Str.), Khirdalan (at 54 Mehdi Huseyn Str., H. Aliyev Avenue), Mardakan (at 92/2 Apt. 30, Sergey Yesenin Str.), Khachmaz (at 40 Nariman Narimanov Str.), Guba (at 194 Haydar Aliyev Ave. and 12 Gabala Str.), Sumgayit (mc/d 11, junction of Koroglu and U.Hajibeyov streets), Shamakhi (at 1 Aghamirzali Ahmadov Str.), Barda (at 8 Ismat Gayibov Str.), Ganja (at 149 Haydar Aliyev Ave.) and Beylagan (at 265 Sardar Imraliyev Str.).

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

