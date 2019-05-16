Azercell holds master class for ADA University students

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperating with the leading universities and contributing to the improvement of material and technical basis of higher educational institutions in the country, “Azercell Telecom” LLC regularly organizes master classes covering the interest areas of the youth.

Next event of the similar kind was conducted for the students of ADA University. Held in Azercell Head Office, the master class was attended by the final-year students of ADA University. CBU/CRM unit head Emil Amirov, CBU/Business Intelligence unit senior specialist Zaur Huseynov, EBU/Products and Solutions unit specialist Rufat Gafarov met with the students, shared their rich experience in product development, business intelligence and analysis and other main topics. In addition, specialists of Human Resources Department informed the participants about the launch of “Azercell-Lab”, recently established paid internship program aimed to support the professional and personal growth of the youth. Thus, starting from July 1, Azercell gives an opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as young fellows who hold Bachelor’s or Master’s degrees to join "IT-Lab" and "Biznes-Lab" incubation centers to build their careers, participate in various projects carried out by the company and gain valuable experience. At the end of the event, the lecturers answered the questions of the students.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has always attached special care to the education and professional growth of the youth. The company signed memorandums of cooperation with a number of universities, contributed to the realization of innovative ideas of the youth and their development as qualified and professional individuals.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az