Azercell to support startups to build up their business

Azercell’s “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center has concluded the selection to the 3rd “Barama Incubation Program” announced for those who wish to turn their innovative ideas into business and make a successful career. 6 qualified teams out of 14 startups performing in front of the jury were entitled to participate in the Program. Taleh Karimli, Valeh Arifzadeh, Mehman Garakhani, Aydin Aliyev, Sanan Ibrahimov and Adil Gafarli, the leaders of qualified teams, will get the chance to realize their projects in “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. At the end of the 6-month incubation program, the best startup will obtain a chance to conclude a contract in the amount of AZN 5,000 with Azercell as a corporate client of the developed product or service, and take part in one of the most famous conferences in technology world - The Next Web Conference - to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands in May next year, with all travel expenses covered.

Information Technologies, Virtual games, Media, Medical Technologies (MedTech), Internet of Things (IoT), Financial Technologies (FinTech), Agricultural Technologies (AgTech), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing and Business Solutions are the preferred fields in the incubation program.

The program jointly carried out by “Barama” Center and “PASHA” Bank facilitates turning innovative ideas into startups while growing existing startups into successful businesses. Aimed at development of startups and digital ecosystem in the country, the project provides resident startups with free office support, professional consultation, training programs for the period of 6 months and gives them an opportunity to build strong relations with a professional business network.

