Baghdad Amreyev: Turkic world has become even stronger thanks to restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Thanks to the important successes and, most importantly, to the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Turkic world has become even stronger, said Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev.

Amreyev made the remarks at an informal summit of the Turkic Council held in a video conference format on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, the Turkic Council chief congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the victory in Karabakh.

Amreyev noted that the Turkic world had established sustainable relations with other countries and was interested in obtaining an observer status in the organization for more than 10 countries.

Amreyev stressed that the pandemic had given an impetus to cooperation within the Turkic Council and made a number of proposals related to the upcoming summit in Istanbul.

