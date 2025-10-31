Baku and Bishkek to invest $2.5M to build small power station in Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have approved a project to construct a 5.4 MW small hydroelectric power plant on the Kulun River in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region, according to Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

The project was approved during the sixth meeting of the Council of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund on October 30 in Bishkek, chaired by Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"At the meeting, the parties reviewed and approved changes to internal regulations, and also approved an investment project for the construction of a small hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 5.4 MW on the Kulun River in the Kara-Kulzha district of Osh region. The implementation of the project will create new jobs and strengthen the industrial potential of the country, reduce dependence on imports and ensure the country's energy security," the statement says.

The total cost of the project is $5.2 million, of which $2.5 million will be provided by the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

In addition, the meeting discussed other current issues and reviewed additional projects.

News.Az