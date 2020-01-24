Yandex metrika counter

Baku and Moscow sign protocol on cultural cooperation

Baku and Moscow have signed a protocol on cultural cooperation.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the Baku-Moscow: Dialogue of cultures conference, according to Report news agency.

In the document, Azerbaijan is represented by head of the Main Cultural Department of Baku city Jalil Melikov and the Russian side by the head of Moscow's Department of Culture, Alexander Kibovsky.

