Baku: Armenia tries to deny responsibility for atrocity committed in Alkhanli

"Armenia are trying to deny responsibility for the atrocity committed in the village of Alkhanli."

The aim of organizing the visit of representatives of several foreign media outlets and foreign military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan to Fuzuli district’s Alkhanli village is to deliver objective information to the international community about the atrocity committed by the Armenian army in the village on July 4, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hikmay Hajiyev told APA.



Hajiyev accused Armenia of trying to deny responsibility for the atrocity committed in the village of Alkhanli.



“To this end, they allege that there were firing points in the village and Armenian armed units began shelling as fire was opened from one of these points,” the spokesman said. “However, there has been no military facility or headquarters in the village. The foreign media representatives and military attaches reviewed the area and witnessed that there is no military facility in the village. This ruins Armenia’s propaganda and its efforts to avoid responsibility.”



Hajiyev noted that the village of Alkhanli was deliberately shelled by Armenian armed forces.



“As a result of the shelling, an elderly woman and her young granddaughter died, and another villager was wounded. They were also informed that during the shelling, the little girl, her grandmother, and relatives were in the yard of their house. Hence, the village was shelled purposefully. Therefore, Armenia will not be able to deny responsibility for this atrocity,” he added.



On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.



As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Sarvinaz Guliyeva, 52, was injured.

