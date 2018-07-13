Baku: Armenian populist PM attempts to make unfounded claims instead of respecting NATO declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's speech at NATO's top summit devoted to Afghanistan.

"The Armenian populist prime minister is attempting to make unfounded claims instead of respecting the NATO member states' declaration at the level of state and government leaders.

"In Brussels, the NATO member states once again expressed their support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and stated that the conflict should be solved on the basis of these principles. The Partnership Priorities document initiated between the EU and Azerbaijan highlighted the support and respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the borders of Azerbaijan.

"Mutual respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders of states is the basic principle of intergovernmental relations, political and international legal obligation and civilian behavior.

"Ignoring and failure to respect the resolutions and decisions of the UN Security Council, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the OSCE, NATO, the Council of Europe and other international organizations in the same form show that there is a serious gap between Armenia and the international community.

"Instead of making constructive steps in the settlement of the conflict, the Armenian leadership serves to make reservations to the negotiations, to pay illegal visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, to place additional forces and to aggravate the situation with other military adventure movements. Its rhetoric, which aims at further aggravation of the situation, contradicts the calls by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Armenian Foreign Minister to abstain from such a rhetoric.

"The Armenian Prime Minister aims to legitimize his coming to power through a coup d'état by talking about democracy. If the Armenian prime minister wants to prove that he is committed to democracy and human rights, then he should comply with Armenia's international obligations and withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and ensure the realization of the right of Azerbaijani IDPs to return to their native lands.

"Together with the international community, Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to end the occupation and military aggression of Armenia, to resolve the conflict fairly on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and to ensure lasting peace in the region," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

