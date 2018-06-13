Baku: Armenian president's visit to Azerbaijani occupied territories serves to aggravate the situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The visit of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including the Kalbajar region, is provocative and serves to aggravate the situation."

"This once again proves that the Armenian leadership's commitment to peace or cooperation is nothing more than hypocrisy and attempt to mislead the international community," the spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"Such provicative and destructive steps of the Armenian leadership on the day of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' visit to Yerevan, as well as the baseless claims for participation of the separatist regime in the negotiations show that Armenia is completely not interested in the resolution of the conflict through negotiations, seeks to preserve the status quo and pursues the policy of annexation of occupied Azerbaijani lands.

"This policy pursued by the Armenian leadership seriously threatens regional peace and security," he noted.

"Once again we declare that Armenia bears the entire responsibility for the current situation," the spokesman said.

News.Az

News.Az