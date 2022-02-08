Baku calls on int’l community to urge Yerevan to fulfill its obligations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku on Tuesday called on the international community to urge Armenia to fulfill its obligations and provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, News.Az reports.

Guided by the principle of humanism, Azerbaijan handed over eight Armenian servicemen. In response to this humanitarian step, the Armenian side must provide the Azerbaijani side with information about the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians who died during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and the alleged places of their burial, the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson that Armenia did not undertake to provide the Azerbaijani side with the required information, thus this should be considered as a clear example of disrespect for international humanitarian law and the principle of humanism.

Baku stated that Yerevan's refusal of obligations goes beyond the international legal framework.

News.Az