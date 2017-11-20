Baku city prosecutor’s office issues statement on Lokbatan plant explosion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mammadov Bahman Heydar oglu (1964), the driver of a truck that carried metal waste to “Elit Yatırım” Ltd plant in Lokbatan, Garadagh district died after an unid

The Baku city prosecutor’s office said in a statement to APA that an investigative operational team comprising Garadagh district prosecutors and police, a special mobile operational team of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), a team of the special risk service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as other experts of the Justice Ministry inspected the scene of explosion and the victim’s body.



A criminal case has been opened under articles 162.2 (infringement of safety precautions, which on imprudence brought to death of a person) and 224 (infringement of rules on account, storage, transportation and use of explosive, inflammable substances and pyrotechnic devices).



Experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and ANAMA are working to determine whether there are any explosives or useless ammunition in the area, as well as to find the source of the devices that caused the explosion.

