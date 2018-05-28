Baku comments on sending Armenian PM's son for military service in Azerbaijani occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

By this step, the Armenian leadership confirms once again that Armenia bears the whole responsibility for the occupation of Azerbaijani lands."

"We consider the sending of Armenian Prime Minister's son for the military service to Azerbaijani occupied lands in times when euphoria period is nearly over as another act of populism."

The statement came from spokesman of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

"Serving in the occupied Azerbaijani lands by Armenians, the citizens of a different state, is a rude violation of norms and principles of international law and even the laws of Armenia.

Hikmat Hajiyev went on to say that Armenia continues to hold under occupation the Azerbaijani lands, occupied as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

"Armenian citizens, especially young people, are obliged to spend the most formative part of their lives in the collars of Azerbaijani occupied lands and serve the occupation mission rather than engage in education and creativity," he noted.

"Instead of taking such populist steps, Armenian leadership should rather think about settling the serious socio-economic problems facing Armenia and the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict so that the Armenian people could live in peace and good neighborly relations with the countries of the region," he concluded.

News.Az

News.Az