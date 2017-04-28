Baku comments on Zakharova’s statement on Azerbaijani journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is necessary to understand correctly journalists asking questions about the fate of Dilgam Asgarov, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev.

He made the remarks while commenting on unpleasant phrases against Azerbaijani journalists and the aggressive response by his Russian colleague Maria Zakharova to the question of APA’s Moscow correspondent about the fate of Russia citizen Dilgam Asgarov, held hostage by Armenians.

"It should be noted that the fate of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostage by Armenian armed forces during the visit to the graves of their parents in the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, is always in the spotlight of the Azerbaijani people. Mass media is a mirror of public opinion,” noted Hajiyev.

