Baku hosts 10th Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia parliamentary meeting

The 10th trilateral meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committees of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia took place at Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis.

The meeting addressed geopolitical developments in the region and worldwide, as well as diplomatic approaches to resolving the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine conflicts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Participants also discussed strengthening political dialogue among the three parliaments, regional security, economic cooperation, and proposals for joint projects.

It was decided that the next, 11th trilateral meeting of the foreign affairs committees will be held in Georgia.

