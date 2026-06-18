Baku hosts 2026 Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group
Source: AZERTAC
The opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group has begun in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.
A family photo was taken first.
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The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.
Then, a verse from the Holy Quran was recited.
Afterwards, a video about the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) was screened.
The head of state delivered a speech at the event.
Source: AZERTAC
Source: AZERTAC
Source: AZERTAC
By Nijat Babayev