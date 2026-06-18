Baku hosts 2026 Annual Meetings of Islamic Development Bank Group

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The opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group has begun in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

A family photo was taken first.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

Then, a verse from the Holy Quran was recited.

Afterwards, a video about the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) was screened.

The head of state delivered a speech at the event.

Source: AZERTAC

Source: AZERTAC

Source: AZERTAC

News.Az