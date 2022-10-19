Baku hosts conference on role of children in family-society relations in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference on the “Place and role of children in family-society relations in Azerbaijan” was held in Baku on Wednesday.

The conference was organized by the Social Research Center.

Speaking at the conference, Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Board of the Social Research Center, stressed the importance of the role children play in family-society relations in the country, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He said that the center's current research focuses on the organization of free time for the socio-cultural and creative development of children and adolescents, the penetration of technological means into all spheres of life, the creation of new types of relationships and needs, especially for children, confirmation of the unique role of the family institution in the formation of each individual, both physically and spiritually, etc.

Z. Oruj noted that the Azerbaijani state prioritizes the establishment of new educational facilities.

He said that it is very important for school graduates to first receive higher or vocational education before being involved in society.

News.Az