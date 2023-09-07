Baku hosts international conference on social services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's first international conference in the field of social services "DOST 2023: A single platform for providing flexible, innovative and sustainable services" has started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The event is held on the initiative of the DOST Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population on the occasion of the 100th birthday of national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the DOST Agency, News.Az reports.

The conference is attended by 50 foreign and 110 local guests, as well as 40 international organizations.

The conference will continue with presentations, panel discussions and speeches by local and international experts on various topics.

News.Az