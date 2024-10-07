Baku hosts workshop on int’l rules governing military operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are co-hosting the Senior Workshop on International Rules Governing Military Operations (SWIRMO) in Baku.

High-ranking military officials from over 70 nations are participating in this seminar, underscoring its importance as a key event organized by the ICRC, the ministry's press service told News.Az. In his opening address, Deputy Minister of Defense and Director General Agil Gurbanov spoke about the killing of civilians as a result of military crimes committed against Azerbaijan. In his speech, the deputy minister emphasized that war crimes were committed in the territory of Azerbaijan for 30 years, and no information is given about 4000 missing Azerbaijanis.He stated that landmines buried in the region are a threat and noted that 379 people became victims of landmines after signing the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.The seminar will cover topics on the history and current activities of the ICRC, engagement with armed groups, military operations and law, the integration of law, international humanitarian law (IHL) and its objectives, as well as the application of IHL in the Azerbaijan Army and other topics.The main objective of the seminar is to enhance understanding of international rules governing military operations, examine challenges of practical application of IHL on the modern battlefield, foster a shared vision of the integration of IHL into military planning, conduct of operations and force ethos, and develop mutual understanding between militaries and the ICRC operating in the same shared space.

