Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism to be set up

A decision was adopted to establish a Baku Initiative Group against French colonialism.

This is reflected in the final communiqué adopted at a round table, entitled “Towards The Complete Elimination of Colonialism”, which was convened on the initiative of the Baku-based Center for the Analysis of International Relations (AIR Centre) on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordination Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, News.Az reports.

"Since the Non-Aligned Movement is a global platform for the fight against colonialism, it has become necessary to be able to engage new perspectives of work in order to support the peoples in struggle under French colonial domination, in particular on the basis of the fundamental principles of NAM,” says the document.

“The independentists and nationalists of Martinique, Guyana, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, Solomon Islands, as well as the representatives from the Republic of Azerbaijan and the French Republic, reaffirmed and stressed the validity and relevance of the Movement's principled positions concerning the fight against colonial and neo-colonial practices,” the communiqué notes.

