Baku Initiative Group reaffirms support for struggle of colonial territories for independence

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) remains committed to supporting the just struggle of colonial territories for their independence, even in the face of various pressures from France, said Abbas Abbasov, the BIG Executive Director.

Abbasov made the remarks in a video appeal during an international conference on "Towards Independence and Fundamental Freedoms: The Role of the C-24 in Ending Colonialism" organized by the BIG at the UN headquarters in New York, News.Az reports.He noted in his appeal that the recent violation of fundamental human rights by the French government in New Caledonia once again proves the lack of political will of the French Government to implement the resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly against decolonization overseas.The conference participants expressed profound gratitude to Azerbaijan for effectively conveying the demands and voices of the people they represent to the global community. Finally, they expressed confidence that independence is not far away with the support of the Baku Initiative Group, which plays the role of an international platform.

News.Az