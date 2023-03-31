Baku named on TripAdvisor list of popular travel destinations

Yandex metrika counter

TripAdvisor, a well-known travel platform, has added the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku to its list of popular travel destinations, the State Tourism Agency told News.Az.

The list was compiled based on search queries and preferences of site users during 2022.

The section “Trending Destinations - World” lists the cities of 25 different countries, among which Azerbaijan ranks 8th (https://bit.ly/3MnrXkn).

TripAdvisor recommends places of interest for tourists, the best hotels, cafes and restaurants. Visitors to the site, which monthly serves 463 million travelers, can read user comments and make choices based on recommendations.

