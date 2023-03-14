Baku prepares to host 2023 World Taekwondo Championships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) Jeongkang Seo has visited Baku to familiarize himself with the preparatory work for the World Taekwondo Championships to be held in Azerbaijan`s capital from May 29 to June 4, 2023, News.Az reports.

As a part of the visit, the WTF president met with Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, as well as President of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation (ATF) Kamaladdin Heydarov and ATF Vice President Naghi Safarov.

They exchanged views on preparation work for the world championships, which will be hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time at the Baku Crystal Hall.

News.Az