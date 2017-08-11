Baku residents prefer to go to free beaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

“ACT Azerbaijan” presents results of the survey it conducted on April 19 – May 1 in Baku city.

Beach season is what all from seven to seventy in Baku wait impatiently. Absheron peninsula with its golden sands is a natural gift to Baku residents, who are real lovers of beaches. Many people go to the Caspian Sea for swimming, while the blue water beaches of the sea is perfect for getting rid of the summer heat and also sunbathing for others others.

Our survey revealed that more than half of the residents in Baku (62 %) make use of the hot summer days to relac at the sea. Respondents aged between 35 and 44 took the lion’s share among beach lovers (73 %).

Nearly half of the people prefer to go to free beaches (44 %). Those who spend time at the paid beaches is comparatively less (31 %). For one fourth of the respondents whether the beach is free or paid, doesn’t matter, they go to both (25 %).

Aquaparks, closed and open-air recreation centers seem to be a less desirable alternative to gold sand beaches of Caspian for the Bakuvians. Only 31% of the surveyed residents said they would go to aquaparks if not to the sea. Mainly youth aged between 18and 24 yaş are fond of aquaparks (57 %).

Survey was conducted via phone among 400 respondents in Baku city on on April 19th – May 1st. Incorrectness rate of the survey is 4.9 % maximum.

What beaches do you prefer to go?

Free - 44 %

Paid - 31 %

News.Az

News.Az