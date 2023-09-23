Baku says dialogue with Garabagh’s Armenian residents will continue further

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dialogue with the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region will continue further, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He made the remarks while speaking at the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on the topic “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all”, News.Az reports.

“As counter-terror measures halted, Azerbaijan has now embarked on practical implementation of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration efforts on the ground,” Minister Bayramov said.

The top diplomat noted that the long overdue meeting of the Special Representative of the Government of Azerbaijan with representatives of Armenian residents finally took place on September 21, in the city of Yevlakh.

“The dialogue will continue as a format to directly discuss the plans of the Government for reintegration, as well as to address the issues related to restoration and operation of infrastructures and the delivery of humanitarian goods and public services,” he added.

News.Az