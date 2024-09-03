Baku slams EU spokesman’s biased claim on parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, on Tuesday criticized EU spokesman Peter Stano for his biased claim about the September 1 snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

Such a subjective claim & biased political consideration by @ExtSpoxEU repeating preset negative attitude by @osce_odihr towards the elections in #Azerbaijan is null and void.



Elections took place in complete accordance with the Constitution of the country and its national laws. https://t.co/xRZYQOs4Ex — Aykhan Hajizada (@Aykhanh) September 3, 2024

“Such a subjective claim & biased political consideration by EU spokesman Peter Stano repeating preset negative attitude by OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR),” Hajizada posted on X.The ministry spokesman emphasized that the September 1 parliamentary elections took place in complete accordance with Azerbaijan’s Constitution and its national laws.“We call on EU officials to realize the futility of their course of unsuccessful interference into the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and focus on internal problems of some EU member states,“ he added.On September 1, Azerbaijanis headed to the polls to elect members of the 125-seat National Assembly.With about 6.421 million registered voters, a total of 990 candidates vied for seats in the Milli Majlis.The elections are particularly significant as it marks the first time in 30 years that parliamentary elections were held across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including regions liberated from Armenian occupation.The early election follows President Ilham Aliyev's decision on June 28 to dissolve parliament and fix Sept. 1 as the election date.

News.Az