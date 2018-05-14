Yandex metrika counter

Baku to host exhibition of roses

  • Society
  • Share
Baku to host exhibition of roses

An exhibition of roses will be held at the Central Botanical Garden of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on May 29-31, ANAS told on May 14.

The exhibition will feature both local and imported varieties of roses from a number of countries, according to AzVision.

This exhibition will be held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The first expo was held three years ago.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      