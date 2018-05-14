Baku to host exhibition of roses

+ ↺ − 16 px

An exhibition of roses will be held at the Central Botanical Garden of the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) on May 29-31, ANAS told on May 14.

The exhibition will feature both local and imported varieties of roses from a number of countries, according to AzVision.

This exhibition will be held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The first expo was held three years ago.

News.Az

