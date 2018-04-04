Baku to send note to French MFA over France visit of representative of separatist regime in occupied Karabakh

Baku to send note to French MFA over France visit of representative of separatist regime in occupied Karabakh

"The Azerbaijani side will further proceed from the principle of reciprocity in relations with France."

"We express a sharp objection to France, one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, on the visit of Ashot Gulyan, who introduces himself as a representative of the illegal regime established by the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

The due statement came from spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

"It is regrettable to note that no action was taken despite the fact that the visit of Ashot Gulyan, a resident of the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi through the diplomatic passport of the Republic of Armenia, was accompanied by the violation of the visa facilitation and readmission agreement between Armenia and the European Union," he said.

"Such systematic visits and the transformation of the French territory to the propaganda regime as a co-chairing country raise serious questions about France's impartiality and raise doubts on France's reputation and credibility at the international level and among the Azerbaijani public," he said.

According to the MFA's Spokesman, Articles LL1115-1 and L1115-5 of the General Code on local self-government bodies of France, as well as the letter of the French Ministries of Foreign and Internal Affairs dated July 02, 2015 to the prefects address all international relations of local self-governing bodies and note that local self-governing bodies do not have the authority to sign any agreement with any powers not recognized by the French Government.

"But we do not observe the elimination of illegal documents signed between the separatist regime and some local authorities in accordance with the French law by the prefects, who are the authorized representatives of the central government of France," he noted.

According to him, it is seen as a recent example of double standards, when France's central government has recently demonstrated a certain position on issues related to the Corsica, while promoting the separatist regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"We urge France as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to comply with its commitments, with the norms and principles of international law, and to prevent such acts against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in France will present a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France on this issue.

"The Azerbaijani side will further proceed from the principle of reciprocity in relations with France," Hikmat Hajiyev noted.

