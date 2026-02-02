Basilan ferry sinking death toll rises to 42

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the sinking of the MV Trisha Kerstin 3 near Basilan in the Philippines has risen to 42 after the Philippine Coast Guard recovered two more bodies, officials said.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in waters near Baluk-Baluk Island. Authorities said a rigid hull inflatable boat from BRP Melchora Aquino recovered one body, while another was later located on Mataja Island, News.Az reports, citing the Philippine Coast Guard.

Both bodies are being processed for identification in coordination with local disaster management authorities.

The number of survivors remains at 316. Rescue teams are continuing operations, with technical divers conducting underwater searches in areas where wreckage and victims may be located.

Officials said divers are carrying out underwater inspections, collecting information and supporting recovery operations as part of the ongoing search mission.

Authorities also confirmed the recovery of the body of Coast Guard Seaman First Class Alkhaizar Hadjail, who was on board the vessel during the incident. Survivor accounts suggest he helped guide passengers to safety while the vessel was in distress.

The Coast Guard expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said support is being provided to relatives through designated officers assisting with claims and other needs.

Officials have asked for public understanding as rescue and recovery operations continue and families cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Investigations into the cause of the sinking are expected to continue.

