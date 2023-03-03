Baykar Technology CTO meets with Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s Baykar Technology Selcuk Bayraktar visited the camp of Azerbaijani volunteers providing help to the quake victims in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras and inquired about their activities, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation told News.Az.

Selcuk Bayraktar and his wife Sumeyye Erdogan took part in the opening of the Women's Support Center, where the Azerbaijani youth would work.

Bayraktar highly commended the major assistance campaigns conducted by the Azerbaijani state and people, as well as the noble activities of Azerbaijani volunteers in the country. Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the solidarity shown in these difficult days.

For more than 20 days, the Azerbaijani youth volunteer organizations have been providing assistance to victims of the natural disaster, unloading and sorting food, clothes, medicines, and other relief supplies at distribution points in quake-affected areas, giving out water and hot drinks and offering other support services in tents set up in badly-hit Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces. The volunteers are also actively involved in humanitarian activities in remote villages of the disaster area.

News.Az