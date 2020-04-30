BCC dismisses reports on possible date for Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) has commented on the information published by German Bild newspaper according to which the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may be held on September 6, 2020.

The BBC denied the information disseminated by the newspaper as untrue, since Formula 1 has not yet announced a new calendar for the races.

The staff of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company is presently on vacation and, in view of the announced quarantine, no installation work related to the competition is being carried out, the company added.

News.Az

News.Az