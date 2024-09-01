Belarusian observer: All necessary conditions provided for voting in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Khankandi

+ ↺ − 16 px

"All necessary conditions have been provided for citizens to freely express their will in Azerbaijan's liberated cities of Fuzuli and Khankandi, where we are observing the voting process," the Deputy Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Sergey Khomenko told journalists, News.az reports.

He noted that their observations led them to conclude that the voting process in Azerbaijan has been organized by the Election Code.

News.Az