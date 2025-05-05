Belarusian premier arrives in Azerbaijan - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up in his honor at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries, News.Az reports, citing local media. Prime Minister Turchin was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.

Belarusian Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin has left for Azerbaijan on an official visit.

Aleksandr Turchin is set to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Ali Asadov as well as bilateral talks with the participation of the delegations, News.Az reports, citing BelTA

The prime minister will also take part in the Belarusian-Azerbaijani business forum, which is expected to result in the signing of a number of contracts.

Turchin is expected to tour a number of facilities in Baku, including a store of Belarusian food products of the Belaruski store chain, a joint elevator assembly plant at Vertus Engineering Co. and a unit of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Belarusian prime minister will lay wreaths at the tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Victory Monument, as well as flowers at the tomb of Zarifa Aliyeva.

Together with Ali Asadov, Aleksandr Turchin plans to inspect the destroyed and reconstructed facilities in Füzuli, and also visit the Aghdam Industrial Park to donate a MAZ-5907C2-012 utility vehicle to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend regions. The heads of government of Belarus and Azerbaijan also plan to tour an agro-town which is under construction near the Gizil Kangarli village.

