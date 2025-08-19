Best 5 cryptos to buy before August ends: Remittix, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu & XRP

Best 5 cryptos to buy before August ends: Remittix, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu & XRP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The altcoin market is heating up fast. XRP is up 474% year-over-year, altcoin searches are at five-year highs, and institutional money is pouring in.

With the Altcoin Season Index climbing to 40, this is the window before the crowd catches on. By September, the best positions could already be gone. Which new low cap crypto gems are flirting with a 30x surge?

Cardano price eyes $1 breakout

Cardano (ADA) is within striking distance of the $1 mark, trading at $0.84 with bullish technicals and $1.45 million in daily spot inflows.

Breaking $0.919 resistance could send ADA to $1.015, supported by strong developer activity and institutional interest with analyst Ali Martinez seeing a possible rally for Cardano prices to $1.5 on the cards.

Founder Charles Hoskinson’s $10 trillion market cap vision has investors eyeing ADA as a next 100x crypto with sustainable growth potential.

Solana pushes past $200 as XRP futures target $6–$12

XRP is holding strong at $3.28, with futures open interest up 20% and a golden cross forming. Analysts see $6–$8 in the short term and $10–$12 if momentum accelerates.

With RippleNet integrations in major financial institutions and RLUSD stablecoin adoption, XRP is a proven real-world payments leader heading into next big altcoin 2025 territory.

Solana (SOL) blasted through $200 and is targeting $244–$250 after a 15% daily jump. Open interest and options volume have exploded, signaling institutional confidence.

Currently, analysts report that $SOL is riding a strong uptrend, testing the $207 resistance. If momentum holds, a breakout could propel it toward $270 in the near term.

With over 65 million daily transactions, near-zero fees, and real-world integrations like the Saga smartphone, Solana is cementing its place as one of the fastest growing crypto 2025 contenders.

Shiba Inu holds despite pullback

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 21% from July highs but holding support at $0.00001218.

Whale accumulation, Shibarium adoption, and the TREAT token launch are fueling bullish Shiba Inu price predictions on top news outlets. Analysts Shiba Inu price predictions suggest a rebound toward $0.0000173 or higher.

For meme coin believers, this is a classic buy-the-dip setup before the next hype wave.

Remittix: The low cap crypto gem you can still get in early

Remittix is the ultimate early-stage crypto investment:already raising $19.4M, selling over 598M tokens, and trading at just $0.0944.

Why this matters: Remittix is solving a $19 trillion global payments problem. Fees? Minimal. Settlement times? Instant. Bank integration? Direct. And it’s all backed by a CertiK audit, enterprise API infrastructure, and a September 15 beta wallet launch.

Here’s what sets it apart:

Real utility now : not promises.

: not promises. Revenue-driven growth : token value tied to platform transaction fees.

: token value tied to platform transaction fees. Global compliance : infrastructure built for banks, businesses, and governments.

And the clock is ticking. The presale is days away from hitting the $20M milestone, triggering its first major exchange listing announcement. Historically, presale-to-exchange moves can deliver 3–5x gains as liquidity and institutional buying explode.

Add to that the WALLET40 promotion:giving buyers 40% extra tokens until the milestone is hit:and you have a textbook “miss it, regret it” scenario. Once this goes public, early pricing is gone, bonuses vanish, and big money steps in.

Remittix is the kind of project where early believers are rewarded massively. Wait, and you’re just another buyer at higher prices. Act now, and you’re the one they’re chasing.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az